CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jean M. Falkner, 85, of Chippewa Falls died peacefully at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire on July 9, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 15, 1938, the daughter of Carlyle and Alvina (Meuli) Allison in Chippewa Falls. Jean graduated from Chi-Hi in the class of 1956. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Jean married Frank A Falkner on June 21, 1958, and they had two sons: Michael C. and David F.

Jean was a stay home mom for 11 years. The next 25 years, she worked at Mason Shoe.

She was an avid golfer and a great card player. She enjoyed both with Frank and their wonderful group of friends.

She loved to bake, cook and was happiest feeding others and sharing meals with family and friends. She will be missed by all who met her. She was a generous and loving person.

She is survived by her sons: Michael (Roxane) of Chippewa Falls, and their three children: Amanda (Aaron) Reynolds of River Falls, Wisconsin, Jaime Falkner of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and Jacklyn (Clinton) Smith of Howard, Wisconsin,; David (Michelle) of Chippewa Falls, and their two children: Allisyn (Joe) Downey of Chanhassen, Minnesota, and Rachel (Justin) Hedrington of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; 13 great-grandchildren: Felicity, Ayden Mae, Acasia, Edyn, Maliya, Coltin, Jasper, Abigail, Cortland, Harrison, Evelyn, Lucas and Raegan; one brother, Tom (Eunice) Allison of Madison, Wisconsin; sister-in-law, Elaine Norrish of Mondovi; many nieces, nephews and friends; and special nieces: Kay, Patti, Charlene and Karen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her parents; sisters: Lorraine Billiard and Marjorie Gaier; nieces: Roxanne Billiard and Sandra (Billiard) Tharp; nephews: Christian Allison and Roger Norrish.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, at the church.

Jean and family would like to thank everyone at Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls Marshfield Cancer Clinic, with a special thanks to Dr. Naqvi and Dr. Delmastro for their wonderful care and kindness, fourth floor nurses at Marshfield Hospital, Dove Healthcare-West and St. Croix Hospice. Thanks to my wonderful family for all of their care, kindness and love. Thanks to all my friends for cards, gifts and prayers.

Most of all just being you, my friend, God Bless all.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.