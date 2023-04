HOLMEN — Jean M. Gabrielson, 85, of Holmen passed away Friday, April 14, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, W5402 Co Road V, Holmen. Burial will be in Lewis Valley Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.