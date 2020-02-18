Jean M. Helliesen

On Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, Jean M. Helliesen died peacefully in La Crosse, where she had lived most of her adult years. From the time she was born to Adeline and Herman Goldstein in West Hartford, Conn., Nov. 17, 1926, until her death over 93 years later, Jean lived a notable life, full of academic achievements, community service, and rich and varied friendships.

Jean, who became Jean Bishop as a teenager, after her mother remarried Harry Bishop, was driven throughout her life by an indomitable curiosity about a broad range of subjects. This helped her shine academically from her earliest years, when she was admitted to the prestigious boarding school, now known as the Loomis Chaffee School, in Windsor, Conn. She then attended Bryn Mawr College near Philadelphia. Seeking a broader perspective than that small school could provide, Jean spent her junior year in Zurich, Switzerland, where she met Per (Pelle) Helliesen, a Norwegian studying to be a doctor. They married soon after Jean graduated magna cum laude from Bryn Mawr in 1948. The newlyweds lived the next three years in Zurich, where Jean studied linguistics and Pelle finished medical school. In 1958, after Pelle completed his residency in Boston, they moved to La Crosse. Soon after, Jean began graduate school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a Ph.D. in classics in 1968.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}