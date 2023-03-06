BEAUMONT, Calif. — Jean Marie Olson (born Melville), age 86, died on February 16, 2023, at her home in Beaumont, Calif., from complications of cancer. Jean had lived in the Solera community for 17 years and enjoyed fun and many friendships. She was born in Chippewa Falls, Wis., on May 8, 1936. She graduated from Chippewa High School. She married Raymond Olson of Colfax, Wis., in 1956. With her family, Jean moved to California and spent many years in both Redlands and Beaumont. Jean spent a decade in Chippewa Falls in the 1990s. During that time she served as the President of the St. Joseph’s Hospital Auxiliary, working closely with the administration to manage volunteers and raise money. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and hosted many exchange students. Jean was a voracious reader — finishing more than a hundred books a year. Jean was known for her kindness and hospitality to all.