OAKDALE—Jean Mary Blaskey, age 66, of Oakdale, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Tomah Health. She was born to Leo and Margaret (Miller) Blaskey on June 27, 1956 along with her twin sister Judy. They were the first set of twins to be born at the then new Tomah Memorial Hospital.

Jean grew up in Oakdale and attended Oakdale and Tomah area schools and was a lifetime member of St. Michaels Catholic Church at Indian Creek.

Jean enjoyed going places, eating out at her favorite place – Burger King, traveling to Missouri to see family, animals especially dogs and cats with Buckles being her favorite cat. Country music was her favorite and being able to attend several Tom Wopat concerts. Summer was her favorite time of year, being outside and enjoying the weather. It gave her a chance to get on her riding lawn mower and mow the yard whether it needed it or not.

Jean is survived by her older brother, Steven and youngest sister, Grace – “Hon” as she always called her. A brother-in-law, Francis Walter, two nephews, Joseph and Michael (Brittney), two nieces, Caroline (Cody) and Rose, two great nephews, Brayden and Conner and a great niece, Adalynn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Margaret, two sisters, Judy Walter and Christine Blaskey and a nephew, Allan Walter.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 11:30 a.m. at St. Michaels at Indian Creek. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation on Monday, January 23, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a rosary to conclude at 6:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for a visitation on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.