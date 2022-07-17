 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeanette E. Berg

SPARTA — Jeanette E. Berg, 87, of Sparta and formerly of Wilton, passed away peacefully at the Morrow Home on Saturday, July 16, 2022. She was baptized into her Saviors grace on June 9, 2022.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah. Pastor Claudia Deede will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Jeanette requested no flowers but rather make memorials to your favorite charities.

Online condolences and obituary information can be found by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sweet like sugar: Survey finds many don't know where sugar is lurking in their food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News