CHIPPEWA FALLS—Jeanette Elsie Riley, 82, of Chippewa Falls, passed away July 28, 2023, at Dove Healthcare Bloomer under the care of Mayo Hospice after a four-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

Jeanette was born in New Auburn, WI, on September 14, 1940, to Harvey and Elsie (Sievert) Buchli.

She married Morris Riley in 1958 and moved to Lake Hallie in 1965.

Jeanette started working for the State of Wisconsin in 1967 as a Resident Care Aid at the Northern Wisconsin Center in Chippewa Falls. She retired in 1999 after 32 years.

Jeanette loved gardening, canning, baking, doll collecting, fishing, camping and watching the Packers. She was also an avid Country Music fan from early childhood and traveled to Nashville many times over the years.

Go rest high on that mountain, Mom.

Jeanette is survived by her son, Rod, of Lake Hallie; brother, Artie (Joan) Buchli; sisters-in-law: Charlotte Buchli and Norma Buchli; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris; daughter, Renee; and brothers: Robert, Rollie, Vernon and Marvin.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.