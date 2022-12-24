CHIPPEWA FALLS—Jeanette Thompson, 89, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Thursday, December 22, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Jeanette was born June 19, 1933 in Barron, the daughter of Henry and Eleanor (Bowe) Blum.

On September 4, 1954, Jeanette married Robert R. Thompson at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Cameron. She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital for many years. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Jeanette is survived by one son, Michael of Chippewa Falls; and two sisters: Marie Etlicher of Bloomer and Betty (Joseph) Hessel of Faribault, MN

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on March 27, 2012; her parents; four brothers: Vernon, Robert, Arnold and Daniel Blum; and two sisters: Edna Riewer and Lucy Hughes.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Chetek.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of services at Noon on Monday, January 2, 2023 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

