LA CROSSE, Wis. — Jeanine M. Helke, 70, of La Crosse passed away, April 27, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, 4239 Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse. To view the complete obituary or offer an online condolence, please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.