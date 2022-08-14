ONALASKA — Jeanne Margaret (Helf) Kade, age 95, of Onalaska, Wis., died from Alzheimer’s disease at Onalaska Care Center on August 7, 2022. Formerly of Sheboygan, Wis., Jeanne moved to Onalaska, Wis., in 2016 to be near her niece and family due to declining health.

Jeanne was born on February 25, 1927, in Hilbert, Wis., to George and Margaret (Mihm) Helf, the youngest of the seven siblings. She graduated from Kiel High School in 1945. In 1964, Jeanne married Walton Kade, and he preceded her in death in June 2000.

Jeanne’s professional career started at the Dairy Herd Improvement Association at the Sheboygan County Courthouse. Next, she was an Administrative Assistant and then Payroll Assistant at H.C. Prange and Prange Way for 36 years. She retired in 1992.

In her retirement Jeanne volunteered in the Foster Grandparent Program at Jefferson Elementary in Sheboygan. Each school year Jeanne tutored kindergarteners in Mrs. Peg Reynold’s classroom two times a week for 14 years. She cherished this friendship with Mrs. Reynolds and seeing the students grow in learning. Jefferson Elementary was also where Jeanne’s oldest sister Ceil taught at the start of her teaching career. A full circle experience!

Jeanne had a lifelong passion for dogs. She never met a dog she didn’t like and her home always had a dog living with her. She also loved going to the band concerts at Fountain Park, and musicals offered in the city with friends. She cherished her siblings and families and was an integral part in her nieces and nephews’ lives.

Throughout her life, Jeanne loved her dear friendships, which ranged from Kiel High School days, workplaces, volunteers she met, and neighbors. They all were drawn to her smile, compassion, kindness and zest for fun. She saw the good in people and believed that good could happen. Her Catholic faith grounded her for 95 plus years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanne was preceded in death by her sisters: Ceil Froming and Doris Mikolic; her brothers: Jerome, Aurel, Marcel, and Gerald Helf; their spouses; her nephew, Thomas Helf and her last beloved dog, Harrigan.

Her family thanks the Onalaska Care Center, Prairie Home Assisted Living, and Onalaska Miracle Ear for the care, support, and respect they gave to Aunt Jeanne.

Due to COVID risks, there will be no formal funeral service. Please consider having a memorial Mass offered for Jeanne at your respective parishes where you live. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery at an undetermined date.

Jeanne requested that memorials be sent to the Sheboygan Co. Humane Society, 3209 N. 21st St., Sheboygan, WI 53083.

To honor Jeanne’s legacy, treat others with respect and kindness, especially when difficult to do so. You are free Aunt Jeanne! Rest In Eternal Peace.

