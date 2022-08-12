Jeanne Marie Hancock

CHIPPEWA FALLS—It is with grieving hearts that we share the passing of our beloved mother. Jeanne Hancock passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeanne’s story started March 24, 1937, in Chippewa Falls. The middle child to Glady (Le Duc) and Everett Schmidt, Chippewa Falls was home to her for the majority of her life and where many lifelong friendships were formed. After graduating from McDonell High School in 1955, Jeanne pursued her dream of becoming a nurse at St. Mary’s College-School of Nursing in Winona, Minnesota. In 1957 she married her dearest love, best friend and life’s partner, David Hancock and their beautiful love story began. Together, they were devoted parents to their 8 children: Laurie, Dave, Julie, Terry, Susie, Steve, Katie and Krissy. Her greatest joy was being a wife and mother. Our parent’s favorite sentiment to one another, often heard, “I will love you forever and two days.”

Rarely apart and the truest of friends, Jeanne and Dave built Spectrum Industries together along with Shareholders and the Spectrum families. The company was their life commitment.

Jeanne had many special talents, she enjoyed rosemaling, quilting, knitting and time in her gardens. Her love language was making homemade feasts, baked goods, and meals for guests, family and friends. Her philosophy was no one should go home hungry.

Chippewa Falls was her special place and filled her with pride to be a member of the city she loved. A strong supporter of the local community, she always had a story to tell about the history and charm that Chippewa Falls embodies.

She loved snuggling with babies and was blessed with 34 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. Jeanne is survived by six daughters, Laurie Klomstad of Altoona, Julie (Jim Mosel) Hancock of Wheaton, IL, Terry (John) Bowman of Westlake Village, CA, Susie Hancock of Chippewa Falls, Katie (Todd) Borkowski of Manitowish Waters, and Krissy (Jim) Scoufis of Tampa, FL; two sons, Dave IV of Yorkville, IL and Steve (Jean) Hancock of Highlands Ranch, CO; one brother, Tom (Kay) Schmidt of Fond du Lac; one brother-in-law, John (Maxine) Hancock of Spring Hill, FL; 33 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Glady Schmidt; sister, Joanne Lutz; grandson, Troy Bagniefski; and husband, David Hancock.

Jeanne left us with wonderful memories, many life lessons and an everlasting love. Hot chocolate, cinnamon toast, and a warm bath were her antidote to all of life’s stresses.

The family would like to thank the staff at Marshfield Clinic, Diane Bergeron, and Dave and Amy Mayer for all their compassionate care given to Jeanne.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org/donate, or through the mail at 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16 at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Brandon Guenther will be celebrant of the Memorial Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.