Jeanne Monica Maher left this world early Friday morning, January 27, 2023, surrounded by family at age 92. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and follower of Jesus Christ, in the Catholic tradition.

Jeanne was born in Monroe Bridge, Massachusetts July 14, 1930 and spent parts of her childhood there and in Michigan. She attended Annunciation High School and Marygrove College in Detroit, Michigan, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in art. She married Richard Patrick Maher in 1954, giving birth to and making a home for their six children. In her professional life, Jeanne served as a teacher in Michigan and Texas, using her art skills to engage children in learning. She also worked in several libraries in the Texas A&M University library system.

Jeanne was an accomplished pianist. She was a benefactor for visual and performance arts, as well as other non-profits. She enjoyed visiting with friends and family members. She was a tiny person with a huge heart, presence, and generosity, making people feel welcomed and appreciated.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, the love of her life, Pat Maher; daughters, Mary Ellen Reese (survived by KC) and Nancy Jacob (survived by husband Kurian); and her parents, Harold and Carmel (Piehl) Mellin, among other friends and relatives. Jeanne is survived by sons HL (and wife Lynn), Joseph (and wife Lisa), Thomas (Reverend Father Patrick) and daughter Peggy (and husband Larry Robinson); grandchildren Cherian Jacob (and wife Katerina); Matthew Maher (and mother Cindy), Mary Colleen (Keen) Maher, Sarah Maher, Ally Robinson, and Aidan Robinson; great granddaughters Elizabeth and Julianne Jacob; sister Judy Dreher (and husband Russell); sister-in-law Molly (Maher) Gnau and many nieces and nephews with surnames Dreher, Gnau, and Maher, among other friends and relatives.

Jeanne’s family wishes to express gratitude for the caregivers at Laurel Manor, Mayo Health System, and the Mayo Hospice team, for their compassionate attention to Jeanne’s needs and the needs of our family.

When asked what Jeanne wanted her family and friends to know, if she could not speak at the time of her death, she responded, “I have loved them and hope that they will pray for the repose of my soul.” A funeral mass and memorial celebration will be held in Michigan, with details to be announced at www.couleecremation.com Her final resting place will be at the St. Michaels Cemetery in Sutton’s Bay, MI. In memory of Jeanne, recite the Rosary or your favorite prayer, donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, or simply sit with your eyes closed and the sun warming your face, as she loved to do, and think of her.