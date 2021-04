Jeanne Newburg Kroner passed away peacefully on April 12, 2021 at age 64. She was born July 11, 1956.

Beloved wife of John; mother of Joe (Jenna), Kevin (Angela) and Jackie (Ian) Abston. Devoted “Nana” to eight grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Friday April 16, 2021.

Memorials can be made to National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin.

Full obituary may be viewed at www.BeckerRitter.com