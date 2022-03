ONALASKA — Jeannette E. Bey, 100, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away on March 1, 2022, at the Onalaska Care Center. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Holmen Lutheran Church, 228 Morris Street. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of services. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.