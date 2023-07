FRIENDSHIP—Jeannette (Jan) A. Cole, age 85, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home. Memorial services will be 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be at Roseberry’s Funeral Home on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. www.roseberrys.com