Jeannette (Schaldach) DeLap
VIROQUA/LAKE MILLS -- Jeannette (Schaldach) DeLap passed away sometime in 2017. At least that's what she predicted when she wrote her obituary several years ago. In fact, she passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at age 93.
Jeannette was born April 30, 1925, to Mathilda (Kotzke) and George Schaldach in Chaseburg. She was united in marriage to Karl DeLap Jan. 8, 1946, in Viroqua, where she lived until 2011. Jeannette was a charter member of the English Evangelical Lutheran Church of Viroqua. Jeannette, her mother, father, grandfather and husband, were instrumental in building that church. Faith was a very important part of Jeannette's life. Jeannette enjoyed playing bridge, bowling, golfing, spending time at the family cabin on Lake Arbutus, music with dancing and wintering in Arizona. She was an animal lover who adopted many strays over the years. Jeannette's strong will was no secret to those who knew her. Defying the skeptics, she took it upon herself to lovingly care for her husband, Karl, in their home after his disabling stroke in an extraordinary demonstration of strength and devotion. Jeannette made friends easily everywhere she lived, with her charm and wit and remained in close contact. She made new and dear friends at Trinity Pines in Lake Mills, where she lived for eight years before moving to Brook Gardens, where she received wonderful care from the staff and Heartland Hospice.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; her husband, Karl; and Kal, their oldest child.
Jeannette is survived by two children, Jan (Jeff) Amundson, Jerry (Diane) DeLap; five grandchildren, Cyrus (Caitlyn) Amundson, Nicole (Larry) Hernandez, Heather DeLap, Portia (Jody) Burckhardt, Courtney (Richard) Ingram; nine great-grandchildren; her niece, Jean; and godson, Gale.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the English Lutheran Church in Viroqua, with Pastor Neal Behm officiating. Burial will take place in the Viroqua Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A time of fellowship and luncheon will take place following the service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial to Heartland Hospice Care of Madison, or American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, is suggested. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com.
