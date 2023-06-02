CHIPPEWA FALLS—Jeannine C. Willi died, after 93 joyful years, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Mayo Health System Hospital in Eau Claire.

She was born May 21, 1930 in Chippewa Falls, WI to George and Esther (Larson) Hark.

After high school she attended Art School in Pittsburgh, PA in the Clothing Design Program.

She married C. Reid Willi on July 25, 1953 in Chippewa Falls and together they raised five children.

She worked as a talented seamstress for many years. She was a charter member of the Bloomer American Legion Auxiliary, serving as an Officer for several years. She enjoyed playing league golf and belonged to various card clubs, being especially adept at bridge.

She is survived by four sons: Steven (April) Willi of Chippewa Falls, Peter (Nancy) Willi of Eagleton, James (Mary) Willi of Bloomer and Jeffery Willi of Rice Lake; one daughter, Carolyn Willi of Waverly, MN; one sister, Myrna (Bob) Garnet of Friendship; one brother-in-law, Donald Dachel of Chippewa Falls; two sisters-in-law: Donna Mazzucco of Milwaukee and Kathleen Hodge of Phoenix; five grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters: Lois Harling and Barbara Dachel.

There will be no funeral or visitation. Private burial of cremains will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be sent to the Bloomer American Legion Building Fund, 908 Queen Street, Bloomer, WI 54724.

