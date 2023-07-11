CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jeannine M. Yohnk, 91, of Chippewa Falls, town of Tilden, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Jeannine was born June 4, 1932, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of John “Walt” and Florence (Hepfler) Culbert. She was a graduate of McDonell High School with the class of 1950.

On April 20, 1954, Jeannine married Donald Yohnk at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. She was a member of St. Charles Church.

Jeannine loved baking and cooking and was a kind and caring woman who loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was lovingly known as “Candy Grandma.”

Jeannine is survived by her husband, Don; four sons: Gary (Cindy), Brian (Carol), Brent (Cynthia) and Scott (Brenda) Yohnk all of Chippewa Falls; two daughters: Denise Yohnk and Paula (Wayne) Monpas both of Chippewa Falls; sister-in-law, Darlene Culbert of Chippewa Falls; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Jeannine was preceded in death by one son, Joseph, in infancy; her parents; two brothers: Duane and John “Jack” Culbert; one sister, Audrey Faschingbauer; and brother-in-law, Jerry Faschingbauer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.