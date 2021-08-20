Jeff A. Eckelberg
TOMAH—Jeff A. Eckelberg, age 61, of Tomah, WI, passed away unexpectedly, August 10, 2021, at his home.
He was born September 17, 1959, to John and Sharon (Bacon) Eckelberg in Tomah, WI. Jeff attended St. Paul’s grade school and was a 1977 graduate of Tomah High School. He later attended Western Tech where he received his Associate’s Degree.
Jeff moved to Milwaukee where he opened a business. His business sponsored a city softball league team where he would meet his future wife, Shawn Brennan. They were married on September 27, 1986, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah, WI. Together they moved back to Tomah where he worked for the Toro Company for a few years. Jeff would then become the first of four people hired among 603 applicants to help open the Ocean Spray plant in Tomah. He spent over 20 years with the company, retiring as manager of the Maintenance and Quality Control Departments. Jeff also proudly mentored students through Junior Achievement in the Tomah School District for many years.
In his younger years, Jeff enjoyed racing Motocross and had a love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He proudly shared these pastimes with his sons and a lifetime of memories were made. Jeff never missed an event for his children or grandchildren and often attended activities for his nieces and nephews. He was always their biggest fan, providing his wise words, “Work Hard, Have Fun, Be A Leader.” Jeff will be remembered for his generous heart; he was always willing to do anything for anyone.
He is survived by his wife, Shawn; his son, Craig (Ashley) Eckelberg; daughter-in-law, Autumn (Cody) Phillips; his beloved grandchildren: Ezra and Elias; brothers: Michael (Lori) Eckelberg and Daniel (Carol) Eckelberg; sisters: Sherri (Mike) Hedding, Michelle Simerson, Anna (Rollie Truehl) Kuehl and Mary Gebhardt; father-in-law, Thomas G. Brennan; many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Sharon; his mother-in-law, Beverly Brennan; his son, Tyler and his best friend, Rick Haas.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tomah. Pastor Curt Backhaus will officiate. Burial will follow in the Wyeville Cemetery, Wyeville, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Friday, August 13, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jeff’s memory to the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran School Tuition Assistance Fund. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.