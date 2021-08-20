Jeff A. Eckelberg

TOMAH—Jeff A. Eckelberg, age 61, of Tomah, WI, passed away unexpectedly, August 10, 2021, at his home.

He was born September 17, 1959, to John and Sharon (Bacon) Eckelberg in Tomah, WI. Jeff attended St. Paul’s grade school and was a 1977 graduate of Tomah High School. He later attended Western Tech where he received his Associate’s Degree.

Jeff moved to Milwaukee where he opened a business. His business sponsored a city softball league team where he would meet his future wife, Shawn Brennan. They were married on September 27, 1986, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah, WI. Together they moved back to Tomah where he worked for the Toro Company for a few years. Jeff would then become the first of four people hired among 603 applicants to help open the Ocean Spray plant in Tomah. He spent over 20 years with the company, retiring as manager of the Maintenance and Quality Control Departments. Jeff also proudly mentored students through Junior Achievement in the Tomah School District for many years.