ST. PAUL, MN—Jeff A. Rugg, 64, of St. Paul, MN died on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at University of MN Hospital in Minneapolis. A Funeral Service will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, with Rev. Loretta Waughtal officiating. Burial will be in Cataract Cemetery, in Cataract. A Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., on Sunday, at the funeral home.