VENTURA, CA — Jeff Fuchs 66, of Ventura, CA, and formerly of La Crosse, WI, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Jeff was born June 23, 1955, to Thomas and Mary Claire Fuchs. He grew up as one of seven children in a big messy house, with a long yard, at the end of South 29th Street in La Crosse, WI. There were cats, dogs, the occasional turtle, sometimes bass in the plastic swimming pool on the patio, grandparents, neighborhood kids and usually a pot of chili on the stove. Among all of this chaos, he somehow always managed to stand out.

Jeff was an intelligent fellow and often found himself at odds with the nuns who were tasked with educating him in those early years. It seemed that he excelled at just about everything. He was a gifted caricature artist, and created several early satirical masterpieces that often featured those same nuns. Jeff also loved coaching the neighborhood baseball team, and he absolutely worshipped the Boston Red Sox.

Shortly after his 18th birthday, Jeff and his best friend hopped on their bikes and headed west for Colorado. The adventure continued and he married, had two children, and moved several more times before eventually landing in the state of Arizona. It was in Arizona that he remarried, built a career, and finally moved to California.

Jeff loved the ocean, and he remained in California for the rest of his life, but he never left home when it came to the Packers. He was a lifelong Packer fan.

Jeff leaves behind many who struggle to say goodbye.

His wife, children, and grandchildren were the center of his world. He truly cherished them. His soulmate, Rebecca Rehberg; his son, Joshua Fuchs (Nikki Lepowsky); and their soon to be born son; his daughter, Sasha Rathke (Steve Mesta); and grandsons Dimitri and Chandler all survive him.

Also left behind, are six brothers and sisters: Deborah (David Thompson), Steve (Debra) Fuchs, Geralyn Pappas, Bill, (Sandi) Fuchs, John (Jan) Fuchs and Jenifer (Fuchs) Norby. A fan club of nieces and nephews; Christopher, Keri, Jessica, Allison, Samuel, Amanda, Sabrina, Molly, Graham, Karsten, Jason and Tara; nine great-nieces and nephews, and legions of friends.

Like his mother once said, Jeff had the patience of a saint and a heart of gold. He loved his life, and like everything else he loved, he excelled at it. As much as we want to keep you Jeff, it seems that you have completed the assignment, and it’s time to say goodbye. Well done. We will never stop loving you.

Services were held in Ventura, CA, on January 15, 2022. A Celebration of Life in Jeff’s hometown of La Crosse, WI, will be held at a later date.

Jeff enjoyed hiking with his wife, Rebecca, his children, and his friends. It was his way of spending undistracted time with them. Life is fleeting, and Jeff would be most honored if you would grab someone you love, and spend the day with them enjoying the outdoors.