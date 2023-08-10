LA CROSSE — Jeff Steven Howland, 66, of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at his home in La Crosse. He was born on Feb. 4, 1957, to William and Eileen Howland. He married Julie Czechowicz on Sept. 17, 1983, in La Crosse. Jeff graduated from Central High School in 1975. For work, he was a proud member of Boilermakers Local 107 for 35 years. He made a lot of great friends along the way. Jeff loved the game of golf and was well known around the area. He had many friends at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek who he could play a round with then enjoy a Windsor 7 afterward. Jeff and Cole spent countless hours racing together, teaching each other about life along the way. Feature win or a tough night, they did it together. And he beamed with pride knowing that. In September of 2020 and 2022, Jeff and Julie became grandparents to Margaret Mae and Emerie Jean. Margaret yelling “Pops!” and Emerie’s lip bubbles made him smile and laugh bigger than he ever had! He gave both girls all of his heart. Jeff was very strong and positive until the very end. His family is so proud of him.