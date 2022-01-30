Jeffery P. Smaby

MINDORO — Jeffery “Jeff” P. Smaby, age 59, of Mindoro, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wisconsin. He was born April 25, 1962, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to James and Jeanne (Tomalka) Smaby. Jeff was a graduate of Luther High School in Onalaska and went on to receive an Associate Degree from Western Technical College. He worked multiple jobs before finding his calling in starting his own business, Three Rivers Forestry.

Jeff never knew a stranger. He was the kind of guy who could strike up a conversation with anyone and would instantly become friends. A big sports buff, he was always up for attending any sporting event; road tripping to Lambeau Field, tailgating for the Milwaukee Brewers, and “Jumping Around” for the Wisconsin Badgers. He always enjoyed fishing with his friends, grilling out with his family, and his yearly trips to Mexico. Jeff truly was one of the best!

He is survived by his wife, Janet (Burns); and his children: Evan and Emma Smaby, whom he adored; his siblings: Jeanne Smaby, Jim Smaby, Frank (Sue Stranc) Smaby, and Ed (Lynda) Smaby; and his aunt, Shirley Ryan. He is further survived by many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his father and mother-in-law: Jim and Rita Burns.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 5, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 515 N. Main Street, Holmen, Wisconsin 54636. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Jeff, have a drink, hug your kids, pet a dog, and do something kind for someone.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.