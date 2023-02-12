LA CROSSE — Jeffrey Alan Johnson, 58, of La Crosse, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, after a difficult battle with lung cancer. Jeff passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. A celebration of life will be held on March 11, 2023, at Mirage Bar in La Crosse, Wis., from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. For questions about the memorial or how to serve Jeff’s family, please contact his niece, Sierra Myers, sierra@sierramyers.com.