ARCAIDS — Jeffrey E. Anderson, 62, of Arcadia passed away Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jeff was born March 9, 1956, in Stanley, Wis., to Lyman and Evelyn Anderson. He married Roxanne Slaby Sept. 9, 1978, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waumandee, Wis. They were married just short of 40 years and blessed with two wonderful boys, Derek and Jordan. Jeff was a member of Holy Family Parish in Arcadia.
In his final moments, Jeff was surrounded by the many people he loved. Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Rocky; two sons, Derek (Diana) and Jordan (Payton) both of Arcadia; grandchildren, Makenna and Greyson; three sisters, Debra (Rod) Kremer of Lake Wissota, Lisa Anderson of Arcadia, Holly Anderson of Chippewa Falls; father and mother-in-law, Al and Darlene Slaby of Waumandee; brothers-in-law, Joe (Jenny) Slaby of Waumandee, Paul (Barb) Slaby of Arcadia; sister-in-law, Rosemary (Tim) Burt of Stillwater, Minn.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and great-niece, Chloe.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 3, at Holy Family Parish in Arcadia, with the Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk officiating. Friends and family may call from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, where there will be a 7:30 prayer service and rosary. They may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, rural Arcadia.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. See www.wozneykillianfh.com. for online condolences and a full obituary.