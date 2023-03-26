LA CROSSE — Jeffrey B. Alexander, age 72, of La Crosse, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at North Presbyterian Church, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, Jeff's family plans to collaborate with Gundersen Hospital's Medical Specialty Unit to enhance long-term stay Parkinson's and other dementia patients' well-being and quality of life.

A full obituary and online condolences can be found at www.schumacher-kish.com.