LA CROSSE - Jeffrey Bruce Stevenson, 76, passed away at home while holding his wife Nancy's hand on June 13, 2023, after a brief battle with papillary renal cell cancer.

A celebration of life will be held in La Crosse on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the Cappella Performing Arts Center (721 King Street, La Crosse, WI, 54601) at 2:00 p.m. with a light reception following. The doors will be open at 1:00 p.m. for people to gather and connect before the event.