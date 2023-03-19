MADISON — Jeffrey D. Stellick, 38, of Madison, formerly of La Crosse, passed away March 16, with his mother by his side at Serenity House in Tomah following a long illness. Jeff was born July 9, 1984, in La Crosse to Susan and Gerald Stellick.

When Jeff was able to work, he was a hard worker and loved his jobs at Stella Jones, DuraTech, both in Bangor, and finally his most favorite job selling shoes at Champs in Madison. Everyone that knew Jeff knew that he had an unending love for shoes which was seen up to the end of his life.

He is survived by his mother, Susan Stellick (Gus Zabel); a brother, Ryan Stellick (Jessica Engfer); sons: Trenton Stellick and Gavin Everson; grandmother, Marjorie Stinson; along with many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Stellick; grandparents: Harold (Dewey) Stinson, Bernadette Stellick and Donald Stellick.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to all of the wonderful and compassionate staff at the Serenity House for the exceptional care they gave Jeff. They truly allowed him to spend the last month of his life with dignity, respect and comfort. Thanks also to Jeff’s good friends, Scott Wehrs, Andrew Raymer and John Smith, who were there to support Jeff in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Saviors Lutheran Church West Salem, Coulee Council on Addictions, or the Serenity House, Tomah, Wis.

He turned to Addiction to make him feel normal like everyone else. His addiction told him, “I can make you feel alright. I can make you feel worthy. I can make you feel loved. I can make you feel nothing and make you feel like everything will be OK.”

What his addiction did not tell him was … how it would devastate his family and tear it apart, how it would take his job and leave him penniless, how it would steal his sons from his arms, how it would take his home, how it would take his humor and dignity, how it would take his relationships and how it would Take and Take and Take until it Took his life.

May God be with all those suffering from addictions and to all of those families suffering along with them.