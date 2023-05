WARRENS — Jeffrey Dale Allen, age 61, of Warrens, Wis., passed away at his home on Saturday, December 24, 2022. He was born on May 16, 1961, to Donald Allen and Evelyn Piguet (Callaway). He is survived by his father, Donald; mother, Evelyn; sisters: Rita (Paul Rutta) Cartwright and Debra Somers. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 2:00 p.m. at the Warren Mills Cemetery in Warrens, Wisconsin. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.