COLFAX — Jeffrey “Jeff” R. Sikora, age 62, of Colfax passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Jeff was born Aug. 5, 1960, to Bernadine and Donald Sikora in Chippewa Falls and grew up in Cooks Valley, where he worked on the family farm.

He graduated from Colfax High School in 1978 and took over the family business, Sikora Equipment Supply.

He looked forward to the fall season, when he would spend time hunting with his two sons and grandchildren, cheering on his grandkids at all their sporting events, going on fishing trips, golfing, vacationing with friends, Harley rides and spending time at his cabin.

As Jeff would say, “Wanna shake for that?!”

He is survived by son, Chad (Brandy) of Colfax (grandchildren: Bryce and Brynn); Kyle (Tammy) of Boyd (grandchildren: Bailey, Kendall, Drew and Ty); his mother, Bernadine (Bohl) Sikora of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Gerald “Jake” (Roxie) of Colfax; four sisters: Rhonda (David) Adams of Chippewa Falls, Sandy (Pete) Sarauer of Bloomer, Donna (Dave) Johnson of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and Lori (Terry) Beranek of Colfax.

Jeff was proceeded in death by his father, Donald L. Sikora; brother, Gary J. Sikora; grandparents: Andrew and Lillian Bohl, Simon and Lenora Sikora.

A celebration of life will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Valley Tavern, 14515 Hwy. 40, Bloomer, WI 54724.

The family would like to thank all the farmers and their families that supported Sikora Equipment Supply through the years.