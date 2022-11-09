 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffrey M. Erdmann

LA CRESCENT — Jeffrey M. Erdmann, 65, of La Crescent, died at his home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crescent, with burial to follow in Prince of Peace Lutheran Cemetery, La Crescent. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. Jeff’s complete obituary and an online guest book are available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

