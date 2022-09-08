GAINESVILLE, FL—Jeffrey “Miami” Kent Tomlin, age 64, passed away unexpectedly due to ongoing medical complications on August 20, 2022 in Gainesville, FL. Jeff was born to William J. Tomlin and Billie J. (Swafford) Tomlin on December 3, 1957 in Miami, FL where he grew up and raised all sorts of chaos.

Jeff graduated from Palmetto High School in Miami, FL, went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Florida International University and later furthered his education in Wisconsin.

Jeff continued to use his knowledge in politics after he made a life and family for himself in Chippewa Falls, WI. In 1987, he moved to Chippewa Falls and purchased Miami’s Landfill Lounge and created friendships that led him to the love of his life, his former wife, Lorine A. (Jandrt) Tomlin. Jeff and Lori were united in marriage on January 9, 1988 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cadott, WI. Jeff and Lori shared four children, Ashley, Melissa, Stephen, and Andrew. Jeff made traveling with his wife, children and parents a priority as he was an explorer by heart until his final days.

Jeff spent a large amount of his life on the ocean to indulge in his passion of Marlin fishing and being a fishing tour guide to help others enjoy the rush of catching “a big one”. Jeff and Lori divorced but remained lifelong friends.

Jeff had an abstract mind which made creating art one of his great loves. Jeff began his love of art with music, painting and creating sculptures. Jeff shared this passion with his children and encouraged them to also love art of all forms. Jeff made it mandatory for each of his children to learn at least one instrument since his love of music started with playing the trumpet at a young age. Throughout his life he learned many additional instruments and participated in writing, creating and playing music in several bands.

Jeff helped orchestrate a community clean up effort to make “The Island” on Lake Wissota family friendly and clean. He also set up several adopt a highway events to clean up Highway X in Lafayette. Jeff played a large role in the start up and operation of Lafayette Apple Fest. Although Apple Fest did not last many years, Jeff was proud to have been a part of the festival and took pride in watching everyone enjoy themselves.

Many did not know who “Jeff Tomlin” was, but nearly everyone knew exactly who “Miami” was. Miami was typically the center of attention and was very attentive to making sure the fun was everlasting. He had a boisterous personality that was infectious. Miami would tell you all about his 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS that he purchased when he was 18 years old and held onto it until a couple years before he passed away.

Miami was willing to partake in any fun to be had. Some would say he lived his life to the fullest, while his family wished he focused on overcoming his personal battles so they could have spent more time with the real Jeff. None the less he made sure his impression was burnt into all of us from his birth to his passing.

He is survived by his mother Billie J. Tomlin; former wife, Lori Tomlin; daughter, Ashley (Eric) who blessed him with Ann Marie, Gaige and Garet Nyhus; daughter, Melissa (Todd Tasker) bonus granddaughter Brooklyn (Estes) Damrell; son Stephen D. Tomlin II who blessed him with his grandson Oliver Tomlin; son, Andrew Tomlin; brother, Terry Tomlin; sister-in-law, Heidi Tomlin; nieces: Kelley and Emily; nephew Wesley; several aunts, uncles, cousin’s and great-nieces and nephews. Jeff is preceded in death by his father William J . Tomlin, brother and partner in creating mischief Stephen D. Tomlin I, former in-laws Norman and Irene Jandrt, cousin Brenda Swafford, and several uncles and aunts.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Cadott Bowling Alley on Saturday September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. On October 29, 2022 there will be a private Memorial for Jeff at his mother’s home on the lake in Winchester, TN where he spent so much of his time boating, fishing, and spending time with his family.