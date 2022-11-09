Jeffrey Michael Erdmann, 65, of La Crescent, died in his sleep at home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving wife of 46 years.

He was born December 28, 1956, to Ervin and Maxine (Roalsvig) Erdmann, the third of seven children. He was baptized and confirmed at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ridgeway, MN. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church, La Crescent, where he had served as council president, held several positions on the church council and delivered weekend Meals on Wheels for many years.

On July 31, 1976, he married the only girl he ever kissed, Rachel Von Moos at South Ridge United Methodist Church. They had two children, Jeremy and Emily.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel; son, Jeremy (Jen) Erdmann of Floris, IA and Emily (Miguel) Guerrero of Chula Vista, CA; three grandchildren: Ethan and Owen Erdmann, Floris, IA and Ivana Guerrero, Chula Vista, CA. He is further survived by siblings: Pat (Jeff) Steinfeldt, Dan (Laurie) Erdmann, Paula (Don) Dingfelder, Randy (Brenda) Erdmann, Sarah (Steve) Bartz, and Amy (Andy) Wetzel; brother-in-law, Roger (Judy) Von Moos; many nieces and nephews as well as former daughter-in-law, Stacy Prassas. He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law: Lucille and Lauren Von Moos; nephew, Aaron Von Moos and his grandparents.

He graduated from Winona Senior High in 1974. He was a member of Winona FFA Chapter and served as Vice President. In 1974, he was honored with being Star Chapter Farmer.

He worked several jobs throughout his life. He was a bulk milk hauler for his dad and worked part time as a farmer for 12 years along with his other jobs. He and his brother Randy purchased a milk transport business naming it J & R Transport in 1981. In 1987, he and Rachel purchased total interest in the business operating it together for many years until selling in September 1997. He then went to work for WA Roosevelt Company in La Crosse, now DSG Supply. He worked there for 24 years being honored in 2021 as Employee Owner of the Year, out of 700 employees. He worked for DSG out of the Madison branch seven years before returning back to the La Crosse branch. He made many lifelong friends at WA Roosevelt//DSG. They treated him like family. He truly enjoyed his job and was known for saying ‘I’d rather be working”.

He always enjoyed a good building project or remodel job. He enjoyed helping a friend, neighbor or relative with anything that needed to be done. He was willing to try anything. He enjoyed gardening and made many refrigerator pickles each year.

He enjoyed traveling and visited many countries and states getting to Alaska, Iceland, Mexico, Australia & New Zealand, Washington D.C., New York, and Boston. He and Rachel enjoyed RVing to California and other places.

His greatest joy in life was his family. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his children and grandchildren. He wished he would have gotten a technical or college degree so made sure his children went to college, offering them the best opportunities available to them. He was very proud of their accomplishments with their degrees.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 12th, at First Ev. Lutheran Church in La Crescent. Pastor Mark Rieke and Pastor John Unnasch will officiate. Burial will follow in Prince of Peace Lutheran Cemetery in La Crescent. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 111 S. Oak St., La Crescent, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church on Saturday. Memorials in Jeff’s memory may be given to First Steps Learning Center – Day Care & Preschool in La Crescent or to the charity of the donor’s choice. An online guest book is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.

In closing Jeff’s favorite Bible passage was “Rejoice in the Lord always. I’ll say it again, Rejoice! Let your gentleness be evident to all. The Lord is near. Do not be anxious about anything but in every situation by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:4-7.

We would like to thank all those who prayed, cared, and thought of us during the time of his illness. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandpa. He will truly be missed.

Until we meet again, gentle man…