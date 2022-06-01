CORNELL—Jeffrey P. Joas, 52, of Cornell, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022, from Glioblastoma (brain cancer).

Jeff was born October 8, 1969, to Jim and Kathy (Konsella) Joas in Chippewa Falls.

Jeff was a Chi-Hi graduate with the class of 1988.

Jeff is survived by his parents; fiance, Shannon Shaw of Cornell; daughter, Emilee (Kevin) McInerny of Fort Worth, TX; son, Jayden of Cornell; granddaughter, Eleanor of Fort Worth; brother, Greg of Jim Falls; and grandma, Fran Konsella of Chippewa Falls.

Jeff was preceded in death by his grandparents: George and Merilynn Joas and James Konsella, Sr.

Per Jeff’s wishes there will be no visitation or service.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.