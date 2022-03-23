ALMA—Jeffrey Paul Steffen, age 64, of Alma, WI formerly of Holmen, WI passed Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Mayo Clinic, Methodist Campus, Rochester following a stroke with his loving family at his side.

He was born on August 12, 1957 in Iowa Falls, IA the son of Donald and Lorraine (Roegner) Steffen.

Jeff was a 1975 graduate of LaSalle High School. He received his B.S. degree at Dakota State University and his Ph.D. from the University of Iowa.

Jeff taught Physical Education Teacher Preparation and Outdoor Adventure at the University of Northern Colorado until 1994. Jeff furthered his career at U.W.-La Crosse as a Professor in Exercise and Sports Science. He was the Director of the Adventure Program and the Graduate Physical Education Program. Jeff retired in 2015.

On June 27, 1981 Jeff was united in marriage to Kathleen “Katie” Krall in Cedar Rapids, IA. To this loving union, three children were born.

Jeff touched many lives through his teaching of Adventure and Outdoor Pursuits. He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed sharing his adventures with family and friends.

Jeff was an inspiration to many and his love for adventures will live on in the hearts and minds of all he touched for many years to come.

His Catholic faith was an important part of his life which he instilled in his entire family.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Katie; children: Kristen (Ben) Csiacsek, Peter (Monika) Steffen and Paul (Lesleigh) Steffen; eight grandchildren; parents: Don and Lorraine; sister, Jolene (Darrell) Jebsen; brother, Jim (Judy) Steffen; brothers-in-law: Donald (Deb) Krall and Jim Krall; also by many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Jeff was preceded in death by his sister, Janae; and mother and father in law: John and Bette Krall.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Fr. Arul Doss as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Alma Public Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel and again on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to either the Alma Rod and Gun Club or Discovery Living, Inc., Cedar Rapids, IA

“If you are not on an adventure, you should be planning one”