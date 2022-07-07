ARCADIA—Jeffrey Scott Olson, age 61, of Arcadia, Wisconsin, succumbed to his lengthy battle with cancer on July 5, 2022, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his own home.

Born July 9, 1960, to Paul A. and Elaine R. (Thoeny) Olson in Minneapolis, MN. After graduating from Fridley High School in 1978, he moved to Winona, MN and attended Winona Tech where he obtained his degree in welding in 1980. He worked at AG Coop in Arcadia, WI and although the company changed names several times throughout the years, he remained a dedicated employee, having recently celebrated his 40th work anniversary at Pilgrim’s. Despite his illness, he worked passionately to support his family, working up until his final days.

He spent most of his childhood weekends on the Olson farm in Weaver, MN and developed a strong connection with the outdoors and family over the years. Jeff frequently shared stories of his time on the “Farm”, milking cows with uncle “Willie”, rescuing the farm animals by boat during the Weaver Creek flood of ‘78, camping with his parents & brother at Money Creek, snowmobiling the Kellogg area, duck hunting the “bottoms”, and deer hunting on his grandparents’ farm.

Jeff loved to hunt and fish, learning from his parents at an early age, and in turn he passed on his passion to his boys. Canadian fishing trips were fondly remembered for spending time with family and dear friends. Seeing the excitement and looks on the kid’s faces when they caught their first “BIG” fish was one of his cherished memories. He was extremely proud of his children and their achievements, supporting them throughout their journeys and into becoming the fine young men they are now. Strong roots are the foundation to life & love. Jeff was a kind, dedicated and supportive father, dear friend, and co-worker to so many over the years.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jessica (Martin) Olson of Arcadia, WI; sons, Brandon Olson (Emily Nettesheim) of Oakland, CA & Brock Olson (Brittany Ziegler) of Arcadia, WI; mother, Elaine Olson of Winona, MN; brother, Brian (Bonnie) Olson of Lee Summit, MO; aunt, Thelma (Olson) Holland of Weaver, MN; uncles, Gilmore Jr. “Beau” Olson of Weaver, MN & Charles Lord of Plattsburg, MO; sisters-in-law, Jan (Gary) Gamm of Maricopa, AZ , Jean Sorensen of Apache Junction, AZ, Gloria Doty of Sartell, MN & Eva Johnson of Brainard, MN; brother-in-law, Eugene Martin of Milaca, MN; along with several cousins, nieces, & nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul A. Olson; paternal grandparents, Gilmore Sr. & Dorothy (Curtis) Olson; maternal grandparents, Clarence & Irma (Raditz) Thoeny; uncle, William Olson; aunts, Marlene (Olson) Lord & Janice Olson, & his cousin Paul.

A special thank you to Dr. Thorvardur Halfdanarson and all the Oncology staff of Mayo Clinic—Rochester, MN; Paul Winey, PA-C, Arcadia, WI & Chris Peterson, PA-C, Gundersen Health for their support and kindness throughout the years.

Always quiet and never wanting to be the center of attention, he remained a dedicated and faithful companion to many, and a cherished friend that will always be in our thoughts & prayers.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends in honor of Jeff’s life at a future date.