 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jeffrey W. Euler

HOLMEN—Jeffrey W. Euler, 71, of Holmen, passed away January 6, 2023, at his home.Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen (W5402 Co Rd V). Pastor Emma Grinde will officiate. Burial with military honors will be held in Green Mound Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Friday, both at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Do tattoos benefit mental health?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News