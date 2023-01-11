HOLMEN—Jeffrey W. Euler, 71, of Holmen, passed away January 6, 2023, at his home.Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church, rural Holmen (W5402 Co Rd V). Pastor Emma Grinde will officiate. Burial with military honors will be held in Green Mound Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, Friday, both at Lewis Valley Lutheran Church. A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.FredricksonFuneralHomes.com Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is in charge of arrangements.