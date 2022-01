Jeffrey Wayne Eckland, 68 years old, passed away at home surrounded by his family on January 15, 2022.

Services will be held on January 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home in Bangor. A luncheon will follow at the West Salem American Legion. (See www.jandtfredrickson.com for full obituary.)