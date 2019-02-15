On Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, Jennie Peloquin, loving mother, grandma, sister and friend, passed away at the age of 72, while surrounded by loved ones.
Jennie was born Aug. 15, 1946, to Hank and Ione (Stewart) Nordstrom. She was a long-time resident of Jim Falls, where she raised two sons, Frank and Damian Nordstrom.
The love she had for entertaining family and friends was undeniable. Throwing a good themed party was her forte. From luaus to ’50s parties, she knew how to host a good one. Jennie loved to decorate, especially for Christmas. Her house was a sight to see and all were always welcome. Her double-decker Christmas village, sea of angels, and (at the very least) three Christmas trees were a common display during the holidays.
Jennie was known for her sassy and spunky, yet kind nature. Always showering the ones around her with love, she especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. Her love and warmth will never be forgotten.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, David Nordstrom; and sister, Carol Lynn Gray (Nordstrom).
Jennie is survived by her two children, Frank (Karen Sabaska) Nordstrom and Damian (Becky) Nordstrom; grandchildren, Denae, Brittany, Jerod, Logan, Jake, Caleb, Lizzie and Tori; sisters, Nancy Eggen and Gustine Nordstrom; sister-in-law, Jane Nordstrom; niece, Rose Shambaugh; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private ceremony with a celebration of life will take place a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.