ANDOVER, NH—A lover of all living creatures, Jennifer Ann Hauser, passed away on Earth Day, April 22, 2021, after a long battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Born April 26, 1975, in La Crosse, WI, to Frederick and Joyce Hauser, Jen graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. There, she met her husband, Chris, and gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Delaney.

Jen moved to Andover, NH in 2007 and served the community on the Recreation Board and as a co-director of the AEMS ski program. She worked at Proctor Academy in Andover, NH and was a beloved member of that community.

A fiercely devoted mother, Jen attended every single one of Delaney’s games, whether on the Blackwater field, the AEMS gym, Proctor Academy, or throughout New England. An avid sports fan, Jen also supported Delaney’s friends’ teams. Jen spoke out against injustice and was known for her generosity and kindness.

In lieu of memorial gifts or flowers, we ask for donations to the Coulee Region Humane Society in her name.