LA CROSSE, Wis. — Jennifer Brannan Kimball, age 79, passed away on Friday, May 27, at Cass St. Assisted Living in La Crosse, Wis. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 11 at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. in Onalaska, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com.