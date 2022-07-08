Jennifer Lee Sovereign passed away July 2, 2022, at the age of 51. Those closest to her knew her as “Sovey,” a woman with an amazing sense of humor, a music lover and an extremely giving person. Jenni had three children, whom she loved dearly, and spent many years of her life dedicated to providing Foster Care to so many more. Jenni’s life was filled with love for her friends, family and coworkers, and most recently found pride and camaraderie with her team at Gundersen. Giving gifts or cooking for her loved ones brought her joy.

Jenni is survived by her mother, Joyce; three children: Thomas, Paige and Bobby; siblings: Andrew, Sarah, Wylie, and Ronnie; nieces; nephews; and numerous aunts and uncles who were dear to her, as well as many treasured and lifelong friends.

Jenni was as generous in death as she was in life and will now also be survived by multiple recipients of her final gifts. You can provide clarity for your loved ones in their time of hardship by going to RegisterMe.Org to specify your donation wishes.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Evelyn and Henry, and her father, Rufus.

There will be a celebration of life for Jenni on her upcoming birthday on July 26. Location and exact time are TBD. Jenni’s sister and closest friends will provide that information once available.

In lieu of flowers, we are taking donations for New Horizons and toys for Toys for Tots. Current needs list for NH is available at http://www.nhagainstabuse.org/get-involved/ways-to-donate/donation-center/.