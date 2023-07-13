CHIPPEWA FALLS — Jeremy G. Korn, 43, of Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023.

He was born July 19, 1979, to Jeffrey and Arlene (Goettl) Korn.

He started his own construction company, “Excellence Builders.” He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing tricks on people and sketching pictures. What brought Jeremy the most joy was spending time with his children and his brother.

Jeremy is survived by his mother, Arlene; brother, Derek; and three beautiful children, Samantha McNamara (Sean O’Neil) and Denley and Bryce Korn. He was preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Korn.

Jeremy will be forever remembered, loved and missed. He was a kind, loving soul and had a heart of gold.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 19, at Pederson Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. with Deacon Dan Rider officiating. Your light will continue to shine on.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.

