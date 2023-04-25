GAINSVILLE, FL—Jeremy Michael Saley, 38, of Gainesville, Florida, died Saturday, April 15, 2023.

Jeremy was born in La Crosse, Wisconsin on December 2, 1984. He grew up in Onalaska, Wisconsin, graduated from Onalaska High School, Class of 2003. As a young man, Jeremy began a great love of the outdoors; summertime camping with his family, hiking Grandad’s Bluff; a love that continued throughout his life. Jeremy traveled all around the world, across the United States, and made several trips with his wife to Russia. He came to Gainesville in 2019, beginning a career at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine, all while continuing his education, working towards a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism, with a dream of working for National Geographic. Photography was his great passion, his patience allowed him to get just the right shot, and his talent and skills made every photo a masterpiece.

As a person, he will be remembered for always being positive, always smiling, and always willing to lend a hand, a bright light to anyone he met. He was truly the best friend, the best loving husband, and the best caring father.

He is survived by his wife, Mariya Selezneva and his newborn son, Mason Alexander Saley; by his mother, Lori Saley-Sands, his father, Paul (Susan) Huber; three brothers: Gunnar Huber, Jordan Sands and Jakob Sands; his paternal grandparents, Marlin and Shirley Huber, and was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Roger and Margaret Saley and cousin, Joshua Saley. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Alexander Seleznev and Vera Mandrugina; sister-in-law, Anna Selezneva; along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held in Wisconsin at a later date. Please check back for updates. You are invited to visit his memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

A fund has been started to help his family and to donate, please go to go fund me http://gofundme.com/the-family-of-Jeremy-saley

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

WILLIAMS-THOMAS WESTAREA

352-376-7556