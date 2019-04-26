VIROQUA — Jerome “Bud” Bakkestuen, 83 of Viroqua passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Bethel Home, surrounded by loved ones.
Bud was born in rural Coon Valley, Jan. 6, 1936, to Ingman and Nina (Ottum) Bakkestuen. He married Audrey Johnson at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in La Crosse, Sept. 15, 1956, having celebrated and enjoyed over 62 years of marriage. Together they raised four children, Conny (Paul) Stoikes, Greg (Diane Fortney) Bakkestuen, Judy (Glen) Peterson and Teresa (Gregg) Oldham.
Bud grew up on a farm and graduated for the Westby schools. Before graduation he moved to South Dakota and worked on a ranch. He returned to Wisconsin and worked at Len’s Citgo in La Crosse. Then he met Audrey and they purchased City Service Gas Station. Bud worked for GTC Motor Parts in La Crosse and later opened/owned and operated a GTC Motor Parts/Car Quest, with Bill Koenen and continued the business for 29 years. Bud drove a school bus for many years for the Viroqua area schools.
Through the years, Bud enjoyed fishing, going to movies and traveling with Audrey on trips around the USA. He always made time to visit with his friends at his “problem-solving group.”
Bud is survived by his wife, Audrey; his children; and he was blessed to have 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren with twins en-route; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Cyrus; a sister, Irene Midtlien; his nieces, Kathleen, Lisa and Loretta; and a grandson, Cody George.
The family is grateful for the excellent care given to Bud while he was a resident at Bethel Home. “Thank You.”
Friends may call on the family during a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, April 23, at the Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home in Viroqua, or from 10 to 11 a.m. in the morning Wednesday, before the funeral service for “Bud” at 11 a.m. again at the funeral home. Pastor Yvonne Marshall from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will officiate.
