CASHTON - Jerome “Butch” Hundt, 99, of Cashton, WI, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Maple Wood Terrace Assisted Living in Viroqua, WI, where he made his home for the last two years.

Butch was born October 9, 1923 to Frank and Agnes (Silha) Hundt, on a valley farm in La Crosse County. The family moved to Cashton when his father bought a small farm and farm implement business. He attended Cashton schools and graduated from high school in 1941. Butch married Martha Gronemus in 1945. They were married for 56 years.

Butch and his brothers, Ray, Don and Frankie owned Hundt Implement. He worked in many different roles in the business. When he turned 70 he sold the business to his nephews, Steve, Bill and Fred and began his retirement.

Butch was an active member of the community and served on the Cashton Fire Department for 50 years. He was a founding member of the Cashton Rescue Squad where he served for 30 years. Butch had many interests. He loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed sports, Milwaukee Bucks, Badgers, Brewers, Packers, and took interest in all of the local high school sports. Butch was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish, and part of the expansion of the Sacred Heart Cemetery. He was also a member of the Community Club and Cashton Alumni Association, and proud to be involved in the remodeling of the Community Hall. And he loved his garden.

Butch is survived by his daughter, Kathy (Tom) Hankee and their children and grandchildren, Laurie (Shane) Magnuson and kids Jacob and Ben, Anne (Andy) Gass, Brenda (Brian) Geier and kids Jack and Addallyn; brothers, John Hundt and Tom (Gloria) Hundt; sister-in-law, Donna Hundt; son-in-law, John Dickson and his children, Jon Dickson, and kids Jesse and Jake, Jolene Dickson, Brooke (Matt) Klug, Heather (Jim) Krajewski and kids Mable, Veda, Jensen and Sylvie, Alec (Molly) Eglinton, Claire (Nate) Stafki and Fletcher, Jeri (John) Harbaugh and kids Ty and Harlee; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Butch was preceded in death by his parents; wife Martha in 2001; daughter Judy Dickson; siblings Raymond (Sally) Hundt, Donny (Nook) Hundt, Frankie Hundt, Agnes (Milton “Buck”) Blair, and Jim Hundt; nephew, Dennis Blair; nieces Patty Simson, and Kari Strand and sister-in-law, Rose Hundt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cashton, WI. Father Michael Klos will officiate. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Cashton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.