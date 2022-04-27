Jerome Dean Verthein

He is survived by his wife Deb; brother John (Dawn) Verthein and his sister Jean (Don) Conner his nephews Sam Conner and Nate (Jessica) May. He is preceded in death by his parents Gustave and Donna Verthein and his brother James Verthein.

Jerome (Chick) like to go fishing with his family in northern Minnesota until his disability wouldn’t let him anymore. He also liked the family vacations that went along with the fishing. He also enjoyed being on the computer and watching Court TV and Swamp People. Jerome also like working for Max Maintenance when he was able to work many years ago.