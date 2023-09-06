Jerome Fink

NORWALK - Services for Jerome Joseph Fink, 95, of Norwalk, formerly of Oshkosh, WI, who passed away Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at home, will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Coon Valley Lutheran Church, 1005 Central Avenue, Coon Valley, WI with inurnment in the Coon Valley Cemetery.

Jerome is survived by his children: Dawn (Gus) Hinnenkamp, Cheryl Fink, Brian (Jen) Fink; grandchildren: Christy (Brian) Koelker, Jessica (Michael Yaw) Fink, Marnie (Clayton Bird) Fink, Edward Holland, Aarin (Melissa) Griese, Alesha (Brandon) Barneau, A.J. Fenrich, Kyale Washington, Jeremy Fink, Alex Jones, Blaize Millard-Fink, Kyla Murrell and Evan Stratton, Harley, Gage and Notos Bird; great-grandchildren: Drake Koelker, Winry Griese. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willam and Regina Fink; wife, Bernice Fink; siblings: Hazel, Helen, Carolyn, Robert, Melvin, Leroy and Earl.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Jerome's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.