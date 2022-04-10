LA CROSSE, Wis. — Jerome Harold Johnson, 94, passed away on April 8, 2022, at Mulders Health Care Facility.

It seems fitting that on the 8th anniversary of his wife’s passing, that she should swoop down and bring Jerome up to her to celebrate their upcoming anniversary on April 25th. Joanne and Jerome united in marriage April 25, 1953, at St. Johns UCC in La Crosse, where they were faithful members.

Jerome was born on September 27, 1927, in La Crosse to Mark and Julia (Lund) Johnson which they had nine children. Jerome grew up on the North side of La Crosse, Goose Green where he attended school until the 6th grade.

He was known as an avid speed skater, plus attending every single La Crosse Red Raiders sporting events with his sons and grandchildren.

Jerome worked as a foreman in the shipping room at the La Crosse Rubber Mills for 43 years.

Jerome served in the Army from July 5, 1946, until he was honorably discharged as a Carpenter and Sharpshooter on August 4, 1947.

While his grandchildren were growing up, they spent a lot of time with Grandma and Grandpa. Anthony’s favorite memory of grandpa was always putting together puzzles, especially Peter Pan. Dan’s favorite memory was playing Uno.

Jerome was a faithful fan of the Nebraska Corn Huskers, Badgers, Green Bay Packers and the Brewers. He loved baking Christmas cookies with his wife and he also loved to roll easter eggs, and winning.

Jerome was proceeded in death by his wife Joanne; and his brothers: Bob, Edgar, Paul Johnson; and his sisters: Josie Dix, Shirley Erickson, and Dorothy Briggs.

Jerome is survived by his three sons of La Crosse: Mark, Allan and Tom (TJ) and his wife, Debra Johnson.

His brother, Ron (Adell) Johnson and Lois Frohock. Jerome also has two grandchildren which he was a huge part of their life, Dan (LeeAnn) Johnson of Ringle, Wis., and Anthony (Sarah) Johnson of Madison, Wis. He had two great grandchildren: Daphne Grace and Garrett Lucas Johnson of Ringle, Wis. He would have been great grandpa again come the end of May.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 12, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral home at 4239 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral will also be held there as well. Visitation again from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with short service starting at 11:00 a.m. by Rev. Donald Fox.

Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors. Luncheon will follow burial at the La Crosse Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave., La Crosse