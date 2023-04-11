Jerome “Jerry” Czarkowski passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, April 3, at age 86.

Jerry was born Nov. 23, 1936, in Milwaukee, the son of Roman and Jean (Southwick) Czarkowski.

He served in the U.S. Army from February 1959 until his honorable discharge in March 1962.

He worked as the assistant registrar at Marquette University until moving to Mondovi in 1993 and working for North Central Crop Insurance.

On Aug. 21, 1965, he married Greta Brantner at St Robert's Church in Shorewood, Wisconsin. Jerry's sense of humor and curiosity was passed on to his children.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Greta; daughters: Jill (Joe) Woiteshek of Brea, California, and Beth (John) Steffens of Monroe, Wisconsin; brothers-in-law: Robert Bakic of Anchorage, Alaska, Donald Brantner of Mondovi, Edward (Jan) Brantner of Eau Claire; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his son, Todd Czarkowski of Eau Claire; sister, Mary (Czarkowski) Bakic of Anchorage, Alaska; sisters-in-law: Rita Brantner, Irene Brantner, and Rita Fay Brantner; brothers-in-law: Eugene Brantner and Mark Brantner, all of Mondovi; and niece, Jane (Bauer) Norrish of Rock Falls, Wisconsin.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving his family.

